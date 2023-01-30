English
Sushmita Sen's Aarya Season 3 teaser out, fans 'so excited'

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 30, 2023 5:57:01 PM IST (Published)

The 16-second teaser video opens with Sushmita Sen lighting a cigar while reloading her pistol. Fans have been thirstily awaiting news of what's next from the Aarya stable as Season 2 had premiered way back in December 2021.

The teaser for the next season of Sushmita Sen’s crime-thriller drama Aarya has been dropped by Hotstar. The 16-second video opens with Sen lighting and smoking a cigar while reloading her pistol. The former Miss Universe shared the teaser across her social media handles.

“She is back, and she means business,” wrote Sen.


Fans have been thirstily awaiting news of what's next from Aarya as Season 2 had premiered in December 2021. Many shared their excited reactions on social media platforms that Season 3 is finally being shot.

“I am waiting for Aarya Season 3,” wrote one fan on YouTube.

“Who else was waiting for this announcement,” added another user on the platform.

“Eagerly waiting…,” one fan declared.

“So Excited,” exclaimed another.

ALSO READ | 'Pathaan' crosses Rs 400 crore mark in four days

Others have also praised the portrayal of Sen as the titular Aarya.

“OMG - My all-time favourite, Sushmita Sen is all set to put the screens on fire with her own legacy of style, aura, class, glamour, attitude and acting,” wrote one user on Twitter.

“My dil-o-jaan fav Sushmita Sen starts shooting for Aarya 3 & am rooting for her like a truest fangirl forever,” exclaimed another.

Sen thanked the creators for the character and audiences for appreciating her performance over the past seasons. "I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of Aarya season 3 makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment,” PTI quoted Sen.

ALSO READ | Not BTS, Taylor Swift or Beyonce, this Indian singer is the most streamed on YouTube with 42 million streams per day

Sen plays a woman out seeking revenge for the murder of her husband while still taking care of their three children. The series has been highly praised and even received an Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series in 2021.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
