Sushil Kumar rose to fame in 2011 after hitting the jackpot in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 5. He is one of the biggest winners of the show. Kumar took home Rs 5 crore in prize money. However, in a recent Facebook post, Kumar revealed how his life took a hit and he "I could not figure out what to do." So what exactly went wrong after winning Rs 5 crore?

In the heartfelt post, Kumar mentioned the tough times and hardships he endured after claiming the grand prize. He stated that his passion about charity led him to donate close to Rs 50,000 every month, which attracted even the wrong kind of people. This resulted in tensed relationship with his wife, who repeatedly warned him. Additionally, he was asked to appear for functions and various events in Bihar almost 15 days in a month. This led him to put his education in the back seat. Media would keep taking his interviews and ask for updates on his life, he made investments in a few businesses, however, most of those ventures flopped.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1194040024310538&id=100011136544077

Amid the chaos, he acknowledged certain good things also happened to him as he met with a few student groups in Delhi who would tell him about the world and expose him to new ideas. “But all this was followed by an addiction, of cigarettes and alcohol.” he added.

Sushil explained that he became a big fan of movies and would spend hours on his laptop watching films. This inspired him to become a filmmaker too. He later moved to Mumbai to pursue his dreams. As he did not have much expertise, a producer suggested him to start working on TV serials.

Gradually, staying all alone with books made him take an unbiased look at himself and he realised that he didn’t come to Mumbai to become a filmmaker but to run away from his own self. Sushil then returned home from Mumbai and became a teacher. He said he got rid of his boozing habit in 2016 and hasn’t smoked since last year.