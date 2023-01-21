Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary: Top quotes from the actor that continues to resonate with fans

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21, 1986, Fans adored Sushant for his great performances, his personality, and his humility. Even though SSR, one of the most loved Bollywood actors, is not among us, his quotes and words continue to inspire fans. On the actor's birth anniversary, here are some of his best quotes.

Even though the actor is not among us, his quotes and words continue to inspire fans. Here are some of the best quotes by the late actor.

“I am learning the importance of living in the moment.”

“If you are confident about yourself and wear what you love, you will exude a style of your own.”

“My strength would be my honesty and my passion towards my work.”

“I take time to open up with people. But once I know you, I'm fine. I'm a shy person.”

“No matter what you achieve, what you want to aspire to be, or how famous and powerful you become, the most important thing is whether you are excited about each and every moment of your life because of your work and the people around you.”

“Everything that is somehow related to direction and filmmaking fascinates me, like cinematography.”

“I am not lost. I am very much alive.”

“The only strong opinion that I have about myself is that I don't have any opinions.”

“People assume that actors working in films won't have the time to do theatre. But I make sure that whenever I'm free, I watch a play.”

“If you are seeing something for the first time, one of your first reactions should be fascination.”

“I crave for adventure. It makes me feel alive and excited. It's a constant tussle between what you want to do and other parameters that aren't in your hands.”

“I pray to God every day that he makes me the biggest superstar, but before that, I ask God to make me a good actor. Being a star is hard, but being an actor is even harder. I want to be both before I am done.”