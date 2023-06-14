Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: A timeline of probe into actor’s demise

Three years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the CBI is yet to file the chargesheet in the case.

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away three years ago on June 14,2020, and the investigation into his unfortunate demise has not reached a logical conclusion yet. The actor was found dead at his flat in Bandra, Mumbai, at the age of 34. After the initial investigation, Mumbai Police said that the actor died by suicide, while his family and friends did not believe it. His family lodged a complaint in Patna, Bihar and demanded a CBI probe into the case.

While the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2020, it is still under investigation as his fans continue to demand "justice" for him. Three years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the CBI is yet to file the chargesheet in the case.

14 June 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020, and the Mumbai Police concluded that he had died due to suicide by hanging, based on the early investigations and a preliminary post-mortem report.

24 June 2020

The post-mortem report was released by Mumbai Police which revealed there were no external injuries or struggle marks.

25 July 2020

The actor’s father, KK Singh lodged a complaint with the Patna police on July 25, 2020, accusing Rhea Chakraborty, then girlfriend of Sushant, of siphoning off crores from the actor’s bank account. However, no charges have been proven against her yet.

29 July 2020

An FIR was filed for abetment of suicide, cheating, wrongful restraint, theft and criminal breach of trust among other charges against her at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar Police station based on the complaint of Sushant’s father.

31 July 2020

The Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against Chakraborty and her brother Showik along with other family members. Later ED questioned Showik.

5 August 2020

CBI took over the case after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation for a probe by the Central agency.

4 September 2020

Rhea’s brothers Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly procuring marijuana and on the following day, Rajput’s former cook Dipesh Sawant was arrested by NCB.

3 October 2020

An AIIMS medical board ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The institute termed it as “a case of hanging and death by suicide”.

7 October 2020

Bombay High Court rejected all charges filed by the NCB against Rhea Chakraborty and granted her bail with stringent conditions.

10 November 2021

A special court in Mumbai allowed Rhea Chakraborty’s application for de-freezing her bank accounts and accepted a plea for the return of her laptop and phone, which were seized by the NCB.

9 January 2022

The special court also ordered the de-freezing of bank accounts of the other two accused Jai Madhok and Zaid Vilatra.

1 June 2022

Rhea Chakraborty's plea to travel abroad for the IIFA awards was also granted by the special court.

27 December 2022

In a fresh turn of events, a mortuary staff member named Roopkumar Shah came forward to unravel hidden details of the case. In an interview with TV9 Marathi he claimed that the actor’s death was not suicide , and he had seen injuries on his body and around the neck when he was brought for the post mortem. He also alleged that several details were hushed by the officials. He said he was ready to record his statement with the CBI, but no further development was reported.

2023

Three years after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI has not filed the chargesheet in the case. It has also not revealed any details of the progress in the investigation.