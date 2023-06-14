CNBC TV18
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: A timeline of probe into actor's demise

By CNBCTV18.COMJun 14, 2023

Three years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the CBI is yet to file the chargesheet in the case.

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away three years ago on June 14,2020, and the investigation into his unfortunate demise has not reached a logical conclusion yet. The actor was found dead at his flat in Bandra, Mumbai, at the age of 34. After the initial investigation, Mumbai Police said that the actor died by suicide, while his family and friends did not believe it. His family lodged a complaint in Patna, Bihar and demanded a CBI probe into the case.

The demise of the actor gained much hype with many claiming it to be a murder. Finally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case from Patna Police
While the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2020, it is still under investigation as his fans continue to demand "justice" for him. Three years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the CBI is yet to file the chargesheet in the case.
