Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI awaits technical evidence from US on actor's death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has revealed that it is waiting for a response from the US on queries related to technical evidence in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to finalise its investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai apartment.

CBI had requested details of Sushant Singh Rajput’s deleted emails and chats from Facebook and Google to better understand the background of the incident. “We are still waiting for a response from the US on this technical evidence,” a CBI officer told Hindustan Times.

The CBI did take over the investigation three years ago but they are yet to file a chargesheet in the case. The probe agency had earlier stated that it was probing the case using the latest scientific techniques and the software for extraction of data from the digital devices.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also recently spoke about the Sushant Singh Rajput case and said the investigation is still in progress. “At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case.

In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police. Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence,” Fadnavis told Republic TV.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Mumbai Police police has initially claimed that the actor had died by suicide. His family and friends refused to believe this theory and lodged a complaint in Patna. They demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer who represented Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, said a few weeks ago that “CBI wants to give Sushant’s case a slow death.”

Sushant Singh Rajput, who died at the age of 34, was one of Bollywood’s most popular actors. He was known for movies such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni.