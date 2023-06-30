Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI awaits technical evidence from US on actor's death

By CNBCTV18.com

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has revealed that it is waiting for a response from the US on queries related to technical evidence in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to finalise its investigation. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai apartment.

CBI had requested details of Sushant Singh Rajput’s deleted emails and chats from Facebook and Google to better understand the background of the incident. “We are still waiting for a response from the US on this technical evidence,” a CBI officer told Hindustan Times.