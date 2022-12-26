“Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered”, claims mortuary attendant present during actor’s postmortem

Roopkumar Shah, a mortuary attendant who claimed to be present during Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's postmortem said that it could be a case of murder. He further claimed that while the postmortem needs to be recorded, higher authorities were asked to only click photos of the body. The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

More than two years after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a staff member of Mumbai's Cooper hospital, where the actor was brought for postmortem, has claimed that it could be a case of murder. Roopkumar Shah, a mortuary attendant who claimed to be present during the actor's postmortem, was quoted as saying by TV9 Bharatvarsh that Sushant's body had several marks, including two to three on the neck as well.

“When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, we had received five bodies in the Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Out of those five bodies, one was a VIP body. When we went to perform a postmortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well," Shah told the Hindi news channel.

He further claimed that while the postmortem needs to be recorded, higher authorities were asked to only click photos of the body.

Shah added that when he told his seniors about the marks, they brushed his claims and asked him to work as per the rules.

"I quickly informed my seniors that it is not suicide but murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the postmortem in the night only," the mortuary attendant claimed.

The investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

A medical board of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, in September 2020 claimed that the actor's death was a suicide. The report added that the actor's death was caused by asphyxia due to hanging. It denied the presence of any injury or struggle marks on his body.

However, Sushant's family has maintained that there could be foul play in the actor's death.