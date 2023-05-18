The Supreme Court directed 'The Kerala Story' producer to put disclaimer by 5 pm on May 20 in film on allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam.

The Supreme Court put a stay on West Bengal's order that sought to ban "The Kerala Story" movie in the state. The court allowed the screening of the move in Bengal but directed 'The Kerala Story' producer to carry disclaimer that it is fictionalised version, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

The disclaimer must be put by 5 pm on May 20 in film on allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam, the Supreme Court said.

"Mr Harish Salve, Sr Counsel appearing for the film producers, submits that in order to put controversy regarding film at rest...a following disclaimer be added not later than 5 PM, May 20, 2023," Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said in its order on Thursday.

As per the report, these disclaimers must be displayed while screening the movie in theatres: "There is no authentic data to back up that the figure of conversion stands at 32,000; the film is a fictionalised version of events."

The Supreme Court was hearing cross-pleas, with the producer of the "The Kerala Story" film challenging the ban on its screening in West Bengal and the decision by theatre owners in Tamil Nadu to not show the movie in the state. Journalist Qurban Ali had also challenged the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the film.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order as the film has been granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"Law can't be used to put premium on public intolerance, otherwise all films will find themselves in this spot," the Supreme Court said on Thursday while hearing the plea over the ban on screening of 'The Kerala Story' in West Bengal. “Bad films bomb at the box office,” the Supreme Court bench added.

The states cannot sit in appeal over the grant of certification to the movie, said senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for the producer of the movie.

Salve said nobody has filed any statutory appeal against the grant of certification to the film and referred judgements to buttress his submissions that it was held that the Supreme Court cannot sit in appeal over the CBFC certification, news agency PTI reported.

What's next in 'The Kerala Story' case

The Supreme Court said it would like to watch film 'The Kerala Story' before proceeding to decide pleas challenging grant of certification. It added that it will hear in second week of July pleas challenging grant of CBFC certification to 'The Kerala Story'.

"The Kerala Story", starring Adah Sharma, was released in cinemas on May 5. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film claims women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

(With inputs from PTI)