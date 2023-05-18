The Supreme Court directed 'The Kerala Story' producer to put disclaimer by 5 pm on May 20 in film on allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam.

The Supreme Court put a stay on West Bengal's order that sought a ban on "The Kerala Story" movie in the state. The court allowed the screening of the move in Bengal, but directed 'The Kerala Story' producer to carry disclaimer that it is fictionalised version, news agency PTI reported in Thursday.

The disclaimer must be put by 5 pm on May 20 in film on allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam, the Supreme Court said.

"Mr Harish Salve, Sr Counsel appearing for the film producers submits that in order to put controversy regarding film at rest...a following disclaimer be added not later than 5 PM, May 20, 2023," Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said in its order on Thursday.