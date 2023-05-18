English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsSC stays West Bengal govt order banning ‘The Kerala Story’ in state, but...

SC stays West Bengal govt order banning ‘The Kerala Story’ in state, but...

SC stays West Bengal govt order banning ‘The Kerala Story’ in state, but...
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 4:12:41 PM IST (Updated)

The Supreme Court directed 'The Kerala Story' producer to put disclaimer by 5 pm on May 20 in film on allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam.

The Supreme Court put a stay on West Bengal's order that sought a ban on "The Kerala Story" movie in the state. The court allowed the screening of the move in Bengal, but directed 'The Kerala Story' producer to carry disclaimer that it is fictionalised version, news agency PTI reported in Thursday.

The disclaimer must be put by 5 pm on May 20 in film on allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam, the Supreme Court said.
"Mr Harish Salve, Sr Counsel appearing for the film producers submits that in order to put controversy regarding film at rest...a following disclaimer be added not later than 5 PM, May 20, 2023," Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said in its order on Thursday.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X