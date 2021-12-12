Rajinikanth turns 71; PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar extend birthday wishes to superstar

Superstar Rajinikanth turned 71 on Sunday. Popularly known as ‘Thalaiva’, the actor received warm wishes from celebrities and fans on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Rajinikanth and wished that he keeps inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting.

"A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar too took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to Rajinikanth. "Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth Sir. Always praying for your good health and happiness in life," he tweeted.

Rajinikanth is one of India's most popular stars with more than 175 films since 1975, mostly in the Tamil and Telugu languages.

He received Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards held in October this year.

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor for three years before joining an acting school. He started in small roles as a villain in Tamil cinema and worked his way up, landing roles in Bollywood, the Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai.