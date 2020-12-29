Entertainment Superstar Rajinikanth does a U-turn; says will not join politics, start a party Updated : December 29, 2020 03:17 PM IST The veteran announced earlier this month that he will launch his political party in January and disclose the specifics by December 31. He, however, said he will serve people in whatever ways he can without entering electoral politics. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply