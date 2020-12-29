  • SENSEX
Superstar Rajinikanth does a U-turn; says will not join politics, start a party

Updated : December 29, 2020 03:17 PM IST

The veteran announced earlier this month that he will launch his political party in January and disclose the specifics by December 31.
He, however, said he will serve people in whatever ways he can without entering electoral politics.
