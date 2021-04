Superstar Akshay Kumas returns from hospital post COVID-19 treatment

Superstar Akshay Kumar has come back home from the hospital post his COVID-19 diagnosis last week, his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, confirmed on Monday. In an Instagram post, Khanna shared that the 53-year-old actor is doing fine. ”Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell,” she wrote alongside a caricature of the couple.

Kumar tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month. A day after sharing his diagnosis the actor announced that he was getting admitted to a city hospital here as a precautionary measure.

The actor tested positive for the virus five days after starting the shoot of his action-adventure drama ”Ram Setu”.

Apart from Kumar, as many 45 crew members working on the film had tested positive for COVID-19.