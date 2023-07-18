Supermodel Gigi Hadid arrested in Cayman Islands for marijuana possession

While accompanied by her friend and child, Kai, Hadid arrived on the island via a private plane before authorities conducted a search of her belongings, leading to her detainment on suspicion of marijuana possession.

American supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested in the Cayman Islands during her vacation for allegedly possessing cannabis. The incident occurred on July 10 and was reported by Rolling Stones.

During the search, the officials discovered "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja," as stated by the local outlet Cayman Marl Road. Consequently, Gigi Hadid and her friend were arrested on charges of "suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja," as reported by the outlet.

However, they were later released on bail after being taken to the Prisoner Detention Center.

A court appearance followed on July 12, where both Gigi Hadid and her friend pleaded guilty to the charges. The court imposed a fine of $1,000, and no further charges were pressed against them.

In response to the incident, Gigi Hadid's representative issued a statement to Rolling Stone, claiming that the marijuana she was carrying had been legally obtained in New York City with a valid medical license.

Furthermore, it was clarified that the medical use of marijuana has been legal in Grand Cayman since 2017.

Apart from her modeling career, Gigi Hadid has been rumored to be dating the renowned Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio . The two were spotted at separate parties in the Hamptons on consecutive nights in early July, sparking dating rumors since their initial encounter during Fashion Week in New York City in September 2022.

In addition to her personal life, Gigi Hadid has been candid about her health struggles, revealing her battle with Hashimoto's thyroiditis back in 2014. She shares a daughter, Kai, with English singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

Their daughter was born in September 2020. On October 2021, Malik faced legal troubles after entering a no contest plea to four charges of harassment against Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda.

He received a sentence of 360 days of probation and was required to attend anger management and domestic violence programs. The incident reportedly led to the end of Hadid and Malik's relationship.