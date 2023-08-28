Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' emerges as third highest-grossing hindi film, overtakes 'KGF 2'

2 Min Read
Sunny Deol's blockbuster, 'Gadar 2', continues its relentless ascent, now securing its position as the third highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema.
Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared that the movie's earnings have surpassed the total collection of KGF 2.
CROSSES ‘KGF 2’, NEXT ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… After crossing *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors…
Breaking into the illustrious 400 crore club, 'Gadar 2' has achieved a remarkable milestone, prompting Sunny Deol to share his heartfelt appreciation in a video from the confines of a flight.
Via his Instagram handle, he extended his gratitude to the avid moviegoers who have embraced the film with overwhelming affection.
Sunny conveyed, "I extend my deepest thanks to all of you. The immense adoration 'Gadar 2' has received surpasses my wildest expectations. It is your unparalleled support that has propelled us beyond the 400 crore mark."
Directed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' stands as the sequel to the original hit, released in theaters back in 2001. Revolving around the turbulent period of India's partition in 1947, the film continues to showcase Sunny Deol in the captivating role of Tara, a steadfast truck driver, while Ameesha Patel shines as Sakina.
First Published: Aug 28, 2023 8:33 PM IST
