Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 going strong at the box office, inches closer to Rs 500-crore club

Almost three weeks after its release, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 still going strong at the Indian box office with no signs of slowing down yet. A sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the film clashed with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 last month and is now all set to enter the Rs 500-crore club. As per the trade experts, the film which has so far earned over Rs 480 crores is also set to become the fastest movie to enter this club in Hindi or in a single language release.

Gadar 2 box office collections

After releasing on August 11 last month, Gadar 2 saw a strong start by grossing Rs 40 crore on the first day and further went on to collect Rs 284 crore in its first week alone. The Sunny Deol starrer also became the high-grossing Indian film of the year after Pathaan. If we take a recap of the film's collections over the last weeks, Gadar 2 has earned Rs 284.63 crore in its first week, Rs 134.47 crore in its second week, and Rs 63.35 crore in its third week.

Gadar 2 close to Rs 500-crore club

According to box office trade experts Taran Adarsh and Sacnilk.com, the film's total earnings till now stand at Rs 487.65 crore in India and is just a few crores away from entering the Rs 500 crore.

Gadar 2 all set to become the fastest movie to enter 500 crores net club in Hindi or in a single language -#Baahubali2 - 34D#Pathaan - 28D#Gadar2 - 24D** Monstrous ATBB 💥💥💥— Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) September 2, 2023

Taran Adarsh also took to his X handle and wrote, "#Gadar2 is an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, inches closer to ₹ 500 cr… Await the JUMP on

#Gadar2 is an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, inches closer to ₹ 500 cr… Await the JUMP on

By the end of this weekend, the film will clearly surpass the numbers and create a new record in itself.

A sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha , Gadar 2 features actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles as they reprise their characters of Tara Singh and Sakeena.

While the first part was based on Tara Singh and Sakeena's love story set in the backdrop of the 1947 partition, the sequel follows the after events, when Tara Singh once again ventures across the border in Pakistan to rescue his son, now a grown-up boy.