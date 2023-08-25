Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 becomes first film to be screened at New Parliament, director reacts

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is making all the right noises. The film, which was released on August 11, has been receiving much love from fans and critics alike. Recently, the film entered the Rs 400-crore club.

Now, Gadar 2 is all set to become the first film to be screened in the New Parliament building for Lok Sabha members for three days beginning from today, August 25.

While sharing the information on X, formerly Twitter, Komal Nahta, trade analyst, said, “Gadar 2 is to be screened in the New Parliament building for three days beginning today (August 25), for members. What an honour!”

‘Gadar 2’ to be screened in new Parliament building for three days beginning today (August 25), for members. What an honour! pic.twitter.com/PAqcpbSWCJ — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 25, 2023

Apart from this, the director of Gadar 2 Anil Sharma expressed his excitement and tweeted, “ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president What an honour for Team gadar 2.”

ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president .. n othersWhat an honour for Team #gadar2 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/RUn0PzK024 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 25, 2023

According to Sacnilk’s report, Gadar 2 has become one of the biggest hits of the year in Bollywood. It has earned a net amount of Rs 419.1 crore in just 2 weeks in theatres.

Reportedly, the makers of Gadar 2 are hosting the screening at the Parliament. The first screening was conducted at 11:00 a.m. on August 25. The film will be screened as five shows a day at the New Parliament building.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which featured Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. In the film, Sunny played the role of Tara Singh while Ameesha Patel played the character of Sakeena.

Besides Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 stars Utkarsha Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Simrat Kaur among many others.