    Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salman, Pooja Bhatt starrer Chup registers second-biggest advance sales of the year
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The niche thriller has outperformed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Gangubai Kathiawadi in advance ticket booking benefitting from the discounted ticket prices on National Cinema Day.

    Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary starrer ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’ has outperformed major titles such as ‘Laal Singh Chaddha, Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ and the Hindi version of ‘RRR’ in advance ticket sales. The thriller’s release coincides with National Cinema Day on Friday when tickets are being sold across the country for Rs 75. The discounted prices are fuelling a record turnout in theatres after a year-round struggle with a series of major flops.
    Director R Balki’s Chup has pre-sold 1.3 lakh tickets so far in the three national chains, as per an Indian Express report. By comparison, Ranveer Singh’s 83 pre-sold 1.17 lakh tickets and the Hindi version of RRR pre-sold around 1.05 lakh tickets.
    ALSO READ:
    Chup movie review: Look beyond the gore — this R Balki film poses important questions
    ‘Chup’ has also outperformed the likes of ‘Gangubai Kahiawadi’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and has registered the second highest advance sales of this year.
    The film was initially targeted for a limited 600-screen release, but the screens have been increased to over 800 now, given the demand on the first day. In terms of ticketing receipts, ‘Chup’ sits higher than all films released this year in Hindi, barring ‘Brahmastra’, which was a much bigger production.
    However, there is little to no advance for Saturday and Sunday because a large number of the prospective viewers are watching it on the first day itself.
    ALSO READ: Hush Hush review: A good-looking, sprawling whodunnit that never reaches its potential
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
