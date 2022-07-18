Playback singer Sukhwinder Singh has delivered several hit songs in his career spanning over two decades. Born on July 18, 1971, Singh was inclined to music since childhood. At a young age, he joined the troupe of composer duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal. He got his first break in a Tamil film. Subsequently, he got his first Bollywood song -- 'Aaja Sanam' -- in a film named ‘Khilaaf’. Since then, Singh has sung songs in several languages and won several awards.

As the singer turns 52 on July 18, here's a rundown of Sukhwinder Singh's most famous songs

Chaiyya Chaiyya:

The singer delivered his first hit with "Chaiyya Chaiyya" from Mani Ratnam's 1998 film ‘Dil Se’. This chartbuster is still remembered as the signature Sukhwinder song. It not only propelled his playback career but also won him a Filmfare award.

Ramta Jogi: The album of this Subhash Ghai directorial was an instant hit and ‘Ramta Jogi’ was among the most-loved tracks of the movie. Sukhwinder’s energetic voice made this rather unique song a hit dance number.

Layi Vi Na Gayee: Singh again became Shah Rukh Khan's voice in the 2003 movie ‘Chalte Chalte’ His soulful track ‘Layi Vi Na Gayee’ was among the most soulful numbers in the album. The melodious song showed his range as a singer.

Chak De India: Singh sang the title track of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Chak De India’ in 2007. Not only did the song become a chartbuster but over the years, it has turned into India's sports anthem. The song is also played at the events held on Independence Day and Republic Day as it evokes deep patriotic feelings.

Dard-E-Disco: After delivering one of the most patriotic songs of the year, Singh gave the country its most popular dance number of the year in 2007. Singh's powerful voice made ‘Dard-E-Disco’ one of the most celebrated songs from the SRK-starrer’Om Shanti Om’.

Jai Ho: This ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ song earned him international acclaim. ‘Jai Ho’ won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

Bismil: Singh won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer at the 62nd National Film Awards for his rendition of ‘Bismil’ in the 2014 film ‘Haider’.

Woh Kisna Hai: Singh and AR Rahman collaborated again for this hit song from the Subhash Ghai-directed movie. This enthralling track from the movie ‘Kisna’ is still popular among music enthusiasts.

Udi Udi Jaye: You know it's a chart buster when Singh and SRK come together. Beautifully sung by Singh, the song 'Udi Udi Jaye' has the perfect Garba spirit to make you groove. The song encapsulates the emotions of a blossoming romance as well.

Kar Har Maidaan Fateh: Sung to perfection by Singh, this motivational song became the most hit track of the 2018-movie 'Sanju'. Singh's voice in the song lifts up the spirits of people and gives them courage.