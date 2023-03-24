The final season of Emmy Award winning Succession is all set to release on March 26 or as fans like to call it ‘Succession Day’. Critics who have seen HBO's mega-hit show’s season four on exclusive access are already going gaga over the first four episodes.

Variety’s Joshua Alston called Succession Season 4 a “brisk, brutal and hilarious final season” and wrote in his review, “While the season takes a bit longer to catch fire than its predecessors, once the shady dealing begins in earnest, Succession is more intense than ever. And with the series finale in sight, the show has a full tank of gas and an 800-pound gorilla’s foot on the pedal.”

For regular viewers the show will begin streaming online on March 26. In India the first three seasons of the show are available on Disney+ Hotstar but with the excitement of Succession Season 4, there is also sadness amongst fans in India as they don’t know whether they will be able to watch it or not.

Recently Disney+ Hotstar officially called it quits with HBO and all shows that are under the HBO banner will stop being available for viewing on Disney+ Hotstar starting March 31.

HBO shows will stream on HBO Max, whose launch in India is still pending. There are reports HBO may launch a global streaming platform for HBO Max and Discovery+.

So this means that there are chances that the first episode of the Succession which will release on March 26 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar but starting all the episodes after that won’t be available as the second episode is scheduled to be released on April 2.

There has been speculation that HBO content may be available on Amazon Prime Video, which has previously hosted HBO titles, or on Netflix, but no official announcement has been made.

According to entertainment analysis firm Parrot Analytics, Succession has 11.2 times the average demand for TV dramas in India.

Succession is an American comedy-drama series based on the lives of media moguls Sumner Redstone and Rupert Murdoch.

A dark and gritty portrayal of their tussle to acquire a media conglomerate describes the lives of the fictional Roy family.

In 2018, Succession aired its first episode. As a result, the show garnered critical acclaim and won major awards, including the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy in 2022.

Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong are among the film's stars.

