Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra has been appointed 'Chairman Emeritus' of media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, as per a regulatory filing. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has also appointed former bureaucrat R Gopalan as the chairman of the board with immediate effect.

Chandra on Tuesday tendered his resignation as the non-executive director of the company, which he had founded in 1992. The board has accepted his resignation. In November last year, Chandra had stepped down as chairman of ZEEL after the group had divested promoters' stake in the company to repay debts.

Chandra would continue to guide the company in an advisory role and the position would not carry any remuneration.

"In this advisory role, his rich experience and farsightedness will help the Company immensely and his services, guidance and mentorship will be availed from time to time," it added.

Also Read: Zee Entertainment Q1 net profit at Rs 29.28 cr