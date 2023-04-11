English
Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown engaged at 19, to marry 20-year-old Jake Bongiovi

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Anand Singha  Apr 11, 2023 9:27:34 PM IST

In a subtle yet creative Instagram post, Millie shared a photo of herself wearing a crochet dress and flashing her engagement ring while Jake stood beside her in a polo shirt.

Millie Bobby Brown, the 19-year-old actress known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, has announced her engagement to her 20-year-old boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. In a subtle yet creative Instagram post, Millie shared a photo of herself wearing a crochet dress and flashing her engagement ring while Jake stood beside her in a polo shirt.

The picture was taken at a beach and featured a monochrome filter.
The post took fans by surprise, with many expressing their shock and excitement in the comments section.
Jake also shared pictures from the same day, but without mentioning their engagement news. Instead, he added a simple caption, "Forever."
Also read: Salman Khan receives another death threat, caller arrested by Mumbai Police
The couple first went public with their relationship in June 2021, when Millie posted a cute Instagram photo of herself giving Jake a kiss on the cheek.
Despite rumours about their relationship, Millie confirmed that they were dating, saying, "We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"
The news of Millie's engagement has generated a lot of buzz among fans, with many wondering what the future holds for the young couple.
Some fans have even speculated about what their married name might be, with suggestions ranging from "Jake Bobby Brown" to "Millie Bongiovi."
Also read: Manifest's final episodes to premiere on June 2, bringing closure to the supernatural mystery series
X