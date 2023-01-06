Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

In the video, 18-year-old Schnapp can be seen lip-syncing to an audio clip saying, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious."

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp, who is best known for portraying a closeted homosexual teenager Will Byers on the science fiction series, has come out as gay in real life. The actor shared the news by uploading a video on his TikTok account.

In the video, 18-year-old Schnapp can be seen lip-syncing to an audio clip saying, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious."

The actor captioned the video with, "I guess I’m more similar to Will Byers than I thought." His character's sexual orientation on 'Stranger Things' has frequently come up for discussion among the show's dedicated fandom.

Following the release of the final two episodes of the fourth season of the hit Netflix series in July, Schnapp told entertainment news source Variety that Will Byers is homosexual and in love with his closest buddy Mike, who is portrayed by Finn Wolfhard in the show.