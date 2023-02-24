Stephen King's It universe expands with chilling prequel series coming to HBO Max, set in Derry

The brief glimpse into Pennywise's past in the 2019 film, It Chapter Two, left a lasting impression and was one of the most memorable moments in the film. This may be part of the reason why HBO Max is currently developing a new prequel series set in the same world to terrify viewers once again.

Stephen King's original novel, It, and Warner Bros.' recent adaptations reveal one of the Losers Club's most unsettling discoveries about Pennywise the Dancing Clown — the entity has been terrorising the town of Derry, Maine for an incredibly long time.

The brief glimpse into Pennywise's past in the 2019 film, It Chapter Two, left a lasting impression and was one of the most memorable moments in the film. This may be part of the reason why HBO Max is currently developing a new prequel series set in the same world to terrify viewers once again.

Titled Welcome to Derry, the upcoming series promises to delve even deeper into the twisted mythology of the infamous small town and the monstrous being that haunts it.

The series is being developed by Andy Muschietti, who directed both It films, along with his sister Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. According to the Muschietti siblings, Welcome to Derry will "expand the vision" of the It universe and explore the "depths" of King's novel.

In a statement about the new series, King expressed his faith in the Muschiettis' ability to bring his nightmarish concepts to life, and the siblings stressed just how much deeper they’ve always wanted to dig into King’s It lore.

"It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies," the Muschiettis said. "We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror."

Bill Skarsgård disclosed to Variety in 2017 that flashback scenes depicting Pennywise's origins in Derry's past were cut from his initial portrayal of the child-killing entity. In 2019, Andy Muschietti further explained that the decision to cut the scenes was because they were "a little confusing."

While the It movies primarily focused on a specific group's efforts to defeat Pennywise, the Muschiettis are correct in stating that there is a wealth of material within the It mythos beyond the events of the late 20th century.

It's been four years since the release of It Chapter Two, and fans of the franchise have been eagerly anticipating another journey into the dark and twisted world of Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Although no specifics about Welcome to Derry are presently available, it may be a good idea to revisit Stephen King's other stories set in the fictional town in preparation.