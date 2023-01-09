SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ at Golden Globes 2023. Here are its competitors

RRR is the first Indian movie since Mira Nair’s comedy-drama ‘Monsoon Wedding’ to be nominated at the Golden Globes

One of the biggest award ceremonies in cinema and entertainment, the Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 11 this year. It is presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. While categories like Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress are some of the most watched, this year, Indian fans will have a reason to look for the Best Picture - Non-English Language category. That’s because SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated for the award, becoming the first Indian movie since Mira Nair’s comedy-drama ‘Monsoon Wedding’ to be nominated at the Golden Globes. Here is the list of the other nominees in the category.

RRR - India

SS Rajamouli’s period epic ‘Rise Roar Revolt’, or ‘RRR’ as it is commonly known, is one of the highest-grossing movies in India in 2022. Highly praised for its performances, directorial vision, score, visual effects and story, the movie has wowed audiences the world over. The movie follows a fictionalised version of real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, exploring how meeting each other would have changed everything.

All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany

Based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ features an ensemble cast as it follows a group of young German soldiers at the tail end of WWI. Following the original novel’s plot faithfully, the movie depicts the transformation of the young men from idealistic soldiers to traumatised men who have seen the horrors of modern warfare. Directed by Edward Berger, the movie has been nominated for several awards.

Argentina, 1985 - Argentina

Produced and directed by Santiago Mitre, ‘Argentina, 1985’ is a historical drama dealing with themes of memory, truth and justice while it focuses on the real-life events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas in the country. The trial saw the persecution of the leaders of the bloody Argentinian Military Dictatorship and the immense work of the lawyers responsible for bringing about justice.

Close - Netherlands, France, Belgium

‘Close’ is a coming-of-age drama that follows the teenage friendship between two young boys over the course of the summer holidays and the proceeding school year. Praised for its script and direction, cinematography, the movie explores topics such as adolescence, coming out, and loneliness. ‘Close’ was directed by Lukas Dhont, who also co-wrote the script with Angelo Tijssens.

Decision to Leave - South Korea

‘Decision to Leave’, is a South Korean romantic mystery, co-written, produced and directed by Park Chan-wook. Praised for its direction, cinematography, and the performances of its lead actors, the movie explores how a detective slowly falls in love with his main suspect in a murder.