SS Rajamouli’s RRR 2 to be shot in Africa? Details inside

RRR’s co-scriptwriter Vijayendra Prasad made it completely clear that SS Rajamouli won’t take up RRR 2 now, as he is currently busy working with Mahesh Babu on the project.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, after basking in worldwide success, will once again entertain its fans with a sequel. Yes, you read that right. Fans, who wished to see RRR’s two protagonists Jr NTR and Ram Charan sharing the screen space once again, can be assured that their wishes are almost granted. Putting all speculations to rest, the makers of RRR have finally spilled beans on the sequel of the blockbuster film. In conversation with Bollywood Hungama, RRR’s co-scriptwriter Vijayendra Prasad, who also happens to be Rajamouli’s father, has revealed that the work on RRR 2’s script is currently underway. Not only this but he also added that the movie will be shot in Africa.

The report revealed that it was only after the release of the prequel that Vijayendra Prasad “shared the idea of the sequel.” Bollywood Hungama quoted Vijayendra Prasad as saying, “After the release of RRR I shared an idea of the sequel where the story continues with Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) set in Africa.” He added that SS Rajamouli liked his idea and asked him to develop the same into a full-fledged script.

But it turns out tha t RRR fans may have to wait for a little longer. This is because Vijayendra Prasad made it completely clear that going by Rajamouli’s temperament, he won’t take up RRR 2 now, as he is currently busy working with Mahesh Babu on the project, tentatively named SSMB29. Vijayendra Prasad added that Rajamouli will only pay heed to his idea after wrapping it. He said, “Knowing my son’s temperament he will not pay any attention to the sequel idea till the movie with Mahesh is finished. After that if he likes my script and if both the heroes like the script and if they have the time…”

It must be noted that last year in November, SS Rajamouli also confirmed that RRR 2 is in development. The maverick filmmaker, in a conversation with India Today, said, “My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story.”

In case you don’t know, RRR hit the theatres last year on March 24. The action drama features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. Apart from shattering the box office and breaking many records, RRR also created history by clinching the Oscars.