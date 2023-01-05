SS Rajamouli wins Best Director Award for RRR at New York Film Critics Circle

RRR has also been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. It has been nominated in the Best Foreign Film category, and its Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song.

SS Rajamouli has won the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle for his film RRR. The filmmaker thanked the audience and his family who were present at the event on Wednesday.

“You have made a lot of people take notice of a small film in the South of India,” said Rajamouli while accepting the award. Speaking about the epic pre-interval sequence, Rajamouli said “It was the pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel.”

ALSO READ:

RRR has also been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. It has been nominated in the Best Foreign Film category, and its Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song.

Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will attend the Golden Globe ceremony in Los Angeles on January 11. A special screening of RRR is set to be held in the United States on January 9 as part of the Beyond Fest.

While RRR was not the official submission from India for the Oscars 2023, it was submitted under a campaign for 14 categories. Its song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards.

RRR, released in March 2022, received an overwhelming response from the audience and was widely appreciated by critics. The film shares the story of two revolutionaries of pre-Independent India, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It also features extended cameos by Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.