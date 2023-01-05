English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment News

SS Rajamouli wins Best Director Award for RRR at New York Film Critics Circle

SS Rajamouli wins Best Director Award for RRR at New York Film Critics Circle

SS Rajamouli wins Best Director Award for RRR at New York Film Critics Circle
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 5, 2023 12:27:18 PM IST (Published)

RRR has also been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. It has been nominated in the Best Foreign Film category, and its Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song.

SS Rajamouli has won the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle for his film RRR. The filmmaker thanked the audience and his family who were present at the event on Wednesday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

IST7 Min(s) Read

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read


 
“You have made a lot of people take notice of a small film in the South of India,” said Rajamouli while accepting the award. Speaking about the epic pre-interval sequence, Rajamouli said “It was the pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel.”
ALSO READ:
Watch: Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu trailer impresses fans
RRR has also been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. It has been nominated in the Best Foreign Film category, and its Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song.
Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will attend the Golden Globe ceremony in Los Angeles on January 11. A special screening of RRR is set to be held in the United States on January 9 as part of the Beyond Fest.
While RRR was not the official submission from India for the Oscars 2023, it was submitted under a campaign for 14 categories. Its song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards.
ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2022: James Cameron to Steven Spielberg, these directors are vying for the trophy
RRR, released in March 2022, received an overwhelming response from the audience and was widely appreciated by critics. The film shares the story of two revolutionaries of pre-Independent India, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It also features extended cameos by Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

SS Rajamouli wins Best Director Award for RRR at New York Film Critics Circle

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Academy AwardsJr NTRmovieRRRSS RajamouliTollywood

Previous Article

Bajrang Dal members destroy posters of ‘Pathaan’ at Ahmedabad mall, issue warning to multiplex

Next Article

'Have you seen Nayak?' Shakib cites Bollywood film in scathing criticism of BCB

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X