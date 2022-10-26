By CNBCTV18.com

SS Rajamouli directed blockbuster RRR won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The movie was nominated in multiple categories, including Best Action Adventure and Best Director. The awards given to genre-fiction films are significant as they are considered to be the first stop in the run-up to the Oscars, which will be held in 2023.

Presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, the Saturn Awards recognises fictional films in fantasy, science fiction, horror, and other genres.

RRR won the Best International Film against other movies, including ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era, Eiffel, Riders of Justice, Silent Night’, and ‘I’m Your Man’.

In the Best Action Adventure category, RRR was nominated with ‘F9: The Fast Saga, Death on the Nile, Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die’, and ‘West Side Story’.

For the Best Director trophy, Rajamouli was competing against Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), Matt Reeves (The Batman), Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley), Jordan Peele (Nope), and Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Although director Rajamouli was not present to receive the award, he thanked the jury through a video acceptance speech.

“We’re super elated,” the director said.

This is the second time Rajamouli won the Saturn Award. He had won the award for ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’. Rajamouli is currently in Japan for RRR promotions.

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, earned over Rs 1,000 crores at the worldwide box office. The movie recounts the story of two freedom fighters — Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR.

The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameos. The makers of the movie have submitted it for the Oscars contention following its positive reception in the US.