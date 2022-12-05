English
Srivalli from movie Pushpa is top music video of 2022 in India: YouTube

Srivalli from movie Pushpa is top music video of 2022 in India: YouTube

Srivalli from movie Pushpa is top music video of 2022 in India: YouTube
By Pihu Yadav  Dec 5, 2022 8:32:48 PM IST (Published)

While Srivalli topped the music video charts, comedy video creator 'Shorts Break' charged in as the top creator on the video-sharing website. Know all about YouTube's list of the finest creators (of both blockbusters and 'shortbusters') and videos in the country this year.

Srivalli, a song from the movie Pushpa, ranked as the top music video, while comedy video creator, ‘Shorts Break,’ was named the top creator on the video-sharing website YouTube's list of the finest producers and videos in the country for 2022. The platform also listed the top 10 trending videos, top 10 music videos, and top 10 shorts. Further, the top creators overall for the year as well as the breakout creators of 2022 were ranked by YouTube.

"The interplay between video on demand, short-form content, and live stream is visible on YouTube — and reflected in the annual rankings," the iconic  platform said in a statement.


Also Read: This is how Microsoft is bridging the disability divide for an inclusive world

Trending videos and creators indicate pop culture in the country. According to YouTube, for Gen-Z, the platform is a "microcosm of the world they inhabit." YouTube creators are also producing blockbusters and even ‘shortbusters.’ Scripted content is exploding in short form across languages, with snappy, fast-paced, quick-witted episodes, even as a full-length movie and a dramedy short film made it to the top trending videos, YouTube said.

Age Of Water, a video by Round2Hell, which is a sarcastic take on the scarcity of water, and Sasta Shaark Tank by Ashish Chanchlani, which is a comedy remake of a business investment TV show, headed the list of top 10 videos. The third on the list was a video by CarryMinati called Indian Food Magic.

Also Read: Metaverse to medical devices, 5 cybersecurity risks to look out for in 2023

Arabic Kuthu, an official lyrical video of Arabic Kuthu-Halamithi Habibo from Thalapathy Vijay's Beast by Sun Pictures, and Saami Saami from Pushpa came in after Srivalli in the top music video list.

Short video creator Jaanvi Patel led the list of women breakout creators. Scripted content makers Akshay Nagwadiya and Gulshan Kalra were listed as the top creators, after Shorts Break, said YouTube.

Also Read: Planning to buy an iPhone 14? Flipkart has a crazy deal do not miss out

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
