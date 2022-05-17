Spotify testing new feature that allows artistes to promote NFTs on its platform

Music streaming platform Spotify is testing a new feature that allows artistes to promote their Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on their profiles. The new option is available for a “very small group of artistes” for now, as reported by Music Ally.

The company has confirmed the development to TechCrunch as well. “We routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve artist and fan experiences. Some of those tests end up paving the way for a broader experience and others serve only as an important learning,” the company said in a statement.

Spotify already has a feature that allows artistes to promote their merchandise and event tickets. The new NFT feature will allow artistes to promote their NFTs that users will be able to see and then proceed to a marketplace to make a purchase.

DJ Steve Aoki and The Wombats are two of the artistes taking part in the NFT feature test, Music Ally reported. Both the artistes have been among the early adopters of NFTs. The test is being conducted on ‘select’ users of Spotify’s Android app in the US. These users will be able to preview NFTs on the artistes’ profile pages.

What’s in it for the Spotify users?

Users who are part of the test will be able to preview a select number of NFTs via an artiste’s profile page and then tap through to a marketplace to make a purchase. Users will know more about a specific NFT before making a purchase. The company says it isn’t applying any fees as part of this test and won’t take a cut on sale of NFTs. If the feature is rolled out as it is in the test, then users will be able to easily access an artiste’s NFTs easily without any fee. This will also add value to the artiste’s revenue chain.

The application could also include using NFTs for unlocking perks such as backstage passes or merchandise or selling and buying digital albums using NFTs, Economic Times reported.

Some users also reported about a survey they’ve received from Spotify asking for their views on NFTs.

Spotify isn’t the only digital giant looking to incorporate NFTs. Instagram has also been testing NFTs with select creators in the United States and soon integrate NFTs to the platform. Other platforms such as Reddit and Twitter have also been working to integrate NFTs into their platform.