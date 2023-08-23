In recent years, India's music landscape has witnessed a remarkable transformation, with Hip Hop music resonating more strongly than ever before. India’s newfound love for Hip Hop not only reflects a change in musical taste but also underscores the cultural influence and global connectivity that technology offers.

The Hip Hop Revolution in India

In India, where music has always been an intrinsic part of cultural expression, Hip Hop has found its own unique resonance. With popular culture helping in this growth, Hip Hop is the 4th most listened genre on Spotify in India. In fact, in sub-genre charts, Desi Hip Hop and Punjabi Hip Hop rank 4th and 5th respectively.

This rise in the interest towards this genre has also been fuelled by artists who have brought real stories and life ethos into Hip Hop with their craft. Sidhu Moose Wala and MC Stan are two artists who have been in the Top 10 Charts of Spotify in India, the maximum number of times in the last two years, which goes on to prove how their songs and the hard-hitting, socially relevant lyrics have impacted the generation.

Rahul Balyan, Head of Music for Spotify India also shares, “As Hip Hop music continues to evolve across India, various regions are developing their own style of the genre, with local superstars, and building on a strong sense of community.”

Gen Z: The Torchbearers of Change

Gen Z has emerged to be the driving force behind the Hip Hop surge in India. This generation, known for its affinity for digital platforms and social media, has not only embraced Hip Hop as a genre but also celebrated the culture that surrounds it.

Rahul goes on to share with CNBC-TV18, “The genre reflects the aspirations and energy of the Indian youth, and this is showcased in the fact that over 70 percent of Hip Hop fans on Spotify are GenZ, which is amongst the highest in the world”

The fastest growing Hip Hop artists on Spotify in numbers include the likes of Divine and MC Stan, who usually rap about societal issues, poverty, hunger, discrimination in the society and become the voice of the streets, in true sense.

The Power of Relatability and Authenticity

One of the key reasons for the growing popularity of Hip Hop among Gen Z in India is its relatability and authenticity. This relatability has helped create a strong emotional connection between the genre and its listeners, making hip hop more than just music; it's a channel through which they express themselves and find solace.

Local Artists Making Waves

The interesting part is that the rise of Hip Hop in India is not just about the import of global trends; it's also about the flourishing local Hip Hop scene. Indian Hip Hop artists have found their voice, narrating stories that reflect the diverse experiences within the country. Artists like Divine, Naezy, Raftaar, and Emiway Bantai have garnered massive followings and have become influential figures in the Indian Hip Hop landscape. Their success has paved the way for other emerging talents, motivating a new wave of Indian Hip Hop artists to share their stories and perspectives.

On the regional and local impact of Hip Hop, Rahul Balyan from Spotify India also said, “At Spotify, we already curate Hip Hop music across six languages in India, and currently see the biggest growth coming from Haryanvi and Punjabi Hip Hop”

The growth of Hip Hop listeners in India on music streaming apps like Spotify, is a testament to the transformative power of music and technology. Gen Z's growing interest towards Hip Hop has led to a revitalization of the music scene, sparking conversations, cultural shifts, and a redefinition of what's "cool" in Indian popular culture. As this generation continues to explore and shape the genre, the future of Indian Hip Hop looks promising, embracing diversity, authenticity, and global connections