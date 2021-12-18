'Spiderman: No Way Home' is a commendable and memorable nostalgia trip

Way before Marvel—before we, the uninitiated, were introduced to Iron Man or Captain America, and long before we got acquainted with the Avengers or took an intergalactic ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy—we met our friendly neighbourhood Spiderman. Over the years, we watched Tobey Maguire bow out of the role after three films, Andrew Garfield take the franchise to the next level, and Tom Holland help Marvel weave its creative magic to let the Spiderman story reach new dimensions.

We were also told of a ‘Spiderverse’ — parallel realities or dimensions where each of the Spider ‘men’ we knew to exist independently of each other in worlds of their own. In ‘ Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse ’ (2018), we watched as Columbia Pictures gave us an animated taste of what could happen if these realities collided.

In many ways, ‘ Spiderman: No Way Home ’ is a culmination of this concept – an ambitious coming-to-life of what the world would be like if each of the Spider ‘men’ we knew, met each other and fought evil together. In fact, the film could go down as one of the most ambitious cinematic exploits of our time simply on account of this.

I’ll cut to the chase. ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ picks up from where ‘Spiderman: Far From Home’ left us. Peter Parker’s identity is revealed by the ever-caricatured Jonah Jameson, the editor of The Daily Bugle’s web avatar. Spidey and Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) then join hands hoping to reverse the damage done.

Only, the spell that Strange ends up casting opens a portal to the multiverse, which unwittingly lets super villains from other spiderverses—Doctor Octopus, The Sandman, Electro, The Lizard and the ever-notorious Green Goblin—into the dimension where Peter Parker doesn’t have superpowers, wears a Stark Industries-powered spider suit, and is played by Tom Holland.

It is precisely at this point that ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ turns into a nostalgia trip par excellence. From watching classical super villains played by the same actors that essayed these roles from decades ago, facing off against Marvel’s very own Spiderman in Holland, the film is but a glowing example of old meets new. Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx reprise their traditional Spiderman super-villain roles with consummate ease.

The most memorable part of ‘No Way Home’ comes just after the halfway mark when the much-awaited reunion between Maguire, Garfield and Holland’s spider ‘men’ occurs. You feel the nostalgia enveloping the room and goosebumps take over, as Maguire and Garfield play Spiderman all over again. You let out a cheer as you watch them swing across in perfect unison, devising plots to take the bad guys down.

One look at Maguire. in particular, and you almost immediately feel the lump in your throat as you wonder if it has really been 20 long years since you first watched him play Spiderman. The action unfolds and you realise you are 12 or 13 all over again. You let out a cry of joy as he proves he’s still got it. The memories of your youth come rushing back. You let out a silent prayer of thanks to the cinematic gods for letting you witness this much-talked-about reunion.

Amid the action, you root for your favourite Spiderman; you notice that the person sitting next to you is probably rooting for a different one. But that’s okay. After all, you quickly realise three Spider ‘men’ find commonality through the pain of loss and the quest for redemption.

Nostalgia aside, ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ also does a commendable job at helping keep the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) well and truly alive. The film is high on action, emotion, great acting and familiarly stunning visual effects. Both Tom Holland and Zendaya outdo themselves, bringing their uncannily adorable on-screen chemistry to the fore, yet again. The film scores on all fronts.

For those familiar with the Spiderman story, you will do well to remember it is a bittersweet tale – a theme carried forward to ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’. However, while pulling off a much-awaited and what is by now a commercial blockbuster, the studio has given spidey fans a treat for the senses and a nostalgia trip for the ages.