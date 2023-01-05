Special screening of Rajamouli’s RRR at LA theatre sells out in 98 seconds

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be screened at the TCL's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on January 9.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR sold out tickets for its screening at the TCL's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in a record 98 seconds. About 932 tickets were sold for the January 9 show at the world’s biggest IMAX theatre. Through the Beyond Fest, RRR has garnered a global craze and success overseas.

This will be the first screening where SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be present at the Chinese Theatre.

The official handle of Beyond Fest took to Twitter to say that it is a historic moment as this has never been achieved by an Indian film before.

It's official and it's historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/GjR0s6A6b1 — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) January 4, 2023

The official Twitter handle of RRR retweeted the post, saying, "98 seconds… 932 Tickets… SOLD OUT!! #RRRMovie"

RRR grossed over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was widely celebrated for its breathtaking action sequences. The film has been wowing audiences in the West and it has been re-released across the US as part of the Beyond Fest.

As per a Deadline report, the last time RRR was showcased at TCL’s Chinese Theatre, it received a thunderous response from the audience and it sold out the theatre in just 20 minutes.

From the single show, the film earned about $21,000, taking its cumulative box-office earnings from the re-release to $221,156, Hindustan Times reported.

SS Rajamouli was honoured with Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022 for RRR. Rajamouli thanked the jury and the audience for supporting his film and the video of his acceptance speech and the grand cheer from the audience has gone viral.

Meanwhile, RRR has won two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards. Its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated for Best Original Song, while the film has been nominated for Best Foreign Film award.