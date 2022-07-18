South superstar Soundarya’s birth anniversary: Here are her top movies to watch

Soundarya Sathyanarayana was evergreen and one of the finest actors in the southern film industry. July 18 marks her 50th birth anniversary. Soundarya died in 2004 in a plane crash near Bengaluru.

One of the most popular actors of Telugu cinema, Soundarya starred in movies alongside superstars like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan (Sooryavansham). She was a versatile actress, and her brilliant performances are still remembered.

Here's a look at some of her best movies to watch

1. Dweepa

One of her last movies, 'Dweepa' was critically acclaimed and won a National Award as well. Soundarya played the role of Nagi, an optimistic woman, supporting her small family. Soundarya won a Filmfare award for her performance.

2. Pavithra Bandham

Starring one of the most iconic duos Daggubati Venkatesh and Soundarya, 'Pavithra Bandham' was one of the most memorable movies of the late actress. She played the role of a middle-class girl who marries a spoiled rich kid in a loveless marriage. After this movie, Soundarya became the daughter-in-law that every family wanted.

3. Arunachalam

In 'Arunachalam', Soundarya appeared alongside legendary actor Rajinikanth. The movie revolves around Arunachalam (Rajinikanth), who is the son of the VIP of a village who finds out about his past and his journey. The film is a complete package of action, comedy and drama.

4. Hello Brother

Soundarya appeared alongside Tollywood heartthrob Nagarjuna Akkineni in the popular film Hello Brother. It was a multi-starrer and the most commercially successful film of 1994 and after this movie, Soundarya became the most sought-after stars for family dramas in Tollywood.

5. Ammoru