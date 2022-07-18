    Home

    Homeentertainment Newssouth superstar soundarya birth anniversary here are her top movies to watch 14120132.htm

    South superstar Soundarya’s birth anniversary: Here are her top movies to watch

    IST (Published)
    One of the most popular actors in Telugu cinema, Soundarya starred in movies alongside superstars like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan (Sooryavansham). July 18 marks her 50th birth anniversary. Soundarya died in 2004 in a plane crash near Bengaluru. Here's a look at some of her best movies to watch.

    Soundarya Sathyanarayana was evergreen and one of the finest actors in the southern film industry. July 18 marks her 50th  birth anniversary. Soundarya died in 2004 in a plane crash near Bengaluru.

    One of the most popular actors of Telugu cinema, Soundarya starred in movies alongside superstars like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan (Sooryavansham).  She was a versatile actress, and her brilliant performances are still remembered.

    Here's a look at some of her best movies to watch

    1. Dweepa

    One of her last movies, 'Dweepa' was critically acclaimed and won a National Award as well. Soundarya played the role of Nagi, an optimistic woman, supporting her small family. Soundarya won a Filmfare award for her performance.

    2. Pavithra Bandham

    Starring one of the most iconic duos Daggubati Venkatesh and Soundarya, 'Pavithra Bandham' was one of the most memorable movies of the late actress. She played the role of a middle-class girl who marries a spoiled rich kid in a loveless marriage. After this movie, Soundarya became the daughter-in-law that every family wanted.

    3. Arunachalam

    In 'Arunachalam', Soundarya appeared alongside legendary actor Rajinikanth. The movie revolves around Arunachalam (Rajinikanth), who is the son of the VIP of a village who finds out about his past and his journey. The film is a complete package of action, comedy and drama.

    4. Hello Brother

    Soundarya appeared alongside Tollywood heartthrob Nagarjuna Akkineni in the popular film Hello Brother. It was a multi-starrer and the most commercially successful film of 1994 and after this movie, Soundarya became the most sought-after stars for family dramas in Tollywood.

    5. Ammoru

    Soundarya displayed her versatility and went all out in the movie 'Ammoru'. She played the role a devotee starring opposite Ramyakrishna. The movie is about a goddess 'Ammoru' protecting an orphan girl played by Soundarya, an ardent worshiper of the goddess. Her performance in the movie was brilliant and the movie was one of the first few films led by a female star cast, which was rare 20 years ago.

    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
