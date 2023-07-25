CNBC TV18
    SonyLIV to discontinue Live TV Channels from its streaming platform, check details

    2 Min Read
    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 25, 2023 2:06:43 PM IST (Published)

    The users of SonyLIV can only watch the live TV channels on the platform till August 30, 2023. The main reason behind the removal of these live channels is unknown.

    SonyLIV has announced a major change to its streaming services. The OTT platform has confirmed that soon it is going to discontinue Sony Live TV channels from the app. Previously, the users were able to watch Sony TV channels through the streaming app, which will now be removed from August 30, 2023.

    According to reports, SonyLIV has sent messages to subscribers regarding the discontinuation of Live TV on the app. The message mentioned that the Live TV channels will be discontinued from August 30. SonlyLiv has also updated its Term of Use policy to effect the new changes.
    However, as per SonyLIV, the individual programs and select movies which are broadcasted on the linear channels will continue to be made available.
    SonyLIV’s Live TV section offered live telecasts of various Sony channels which included Sony TV, SAB TV, Sony Marathi, Sony Max, and BBC Earth along with sports channels operated by Sony Entertainment Television (India). Even after the confirmation from the platform, the main reason behind the removal of these live channels is unknown.
    However, users who prefer to watch live TV through the internet can still be able to watch the TV channels on other available platforms, such as Airtel Xstream TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Vi Play, Tata Sky Mobile, VOOT, Zee5 and many more.
    SonyLiv offers a variety of subscription plans for its customers. The first plan starts at Rs 599 per year which is a mobile-only plan that allows the customers to all the SonyLIV content on a single mobile device. On the other hand, there are premium plans which include a Rs 299 monthly plan, Rs 699 for six months plan and Rs 999 for a yearly plan.
    The Rs 699 and Rs 999 plans allow the user to watch the content on two devices simultaneously. All three subscription plans offer similar benefits as they allow full access to the SonyLIV Premium catalogue in Full HD resolution and Stereo 2.1 audio support and many more.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    X