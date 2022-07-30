Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: Top hit tracks of the singer

One of the most popular Bollywood playback singers, Sonu Nigam, turns a year older today. The singer has always been passionate about music since his childhood. At the age of four, he used to give company to his father, Agam Kumar Nigam, on stage shows.

In his teenage years, people started to appreciate his voice as he used to sing Mohammad Rafi's songs. His career got a kickstart with Gulshan Kumar's 1993 film Aaja Meri Jaan, in which he sang "O Aasman Wale”.

Sonu Nigam then went on to give a number of hit songs which brought him a massive fan following as well as immense respect in Bollywood. Apart from Hindi songs, Sonu Nigam has given voice to many songs in different languages including Bengali, Odia, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

On his special day, let's take a look at some of his most popular tracks.

'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

Sonu Nigam gave vocals to the Title track of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie Kal Ho Naa Ho. For this track, the singer was awarded the National Film Award for Best Playback Singer (Male) in 2004. Sonu aced the love song with his amazing voice.

'Sandese Aate Hain'

The heart-touching song from the movie Border was sung by Sonu Nigam. In 1998, the singer won the Zee Cine Award for Best Playback Singer (Male) for this song. He was nominated for the best singer at the Filmfare Awards for the same track.

'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'

The title song in Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna received widespread acclaim and helped Sonu Nigam win several awards, including a Filmfare Award. The singer collaborated with Alka Yagnik to make this song number one on everyone's playlist.

'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin'