Sonam Kapoor to Tom Cruise: Celebrities set to perform at King Charles’ Coronation Concert

The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, and the concert will follow on the evening of Sunday, May 7. This is going to be a truly memorable occasion, and fans of music and entertainment around the world will be eagerly anticipating this star-studded event.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to join many Hollywood celebrities, including Tom Cruise and Nicole Scherzinger, at King Charles’ Coronation Concert on May 7.

According to a Variety report, the concert will feature Tom Cruise, Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger, and beloved children's character Winnie the Pooh alongside Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls, and dancer Oti Mabuse.

The celebrities will be appearing in pre-recorded video segments in which they will share interesting and little-known facts about the new King, the report added.

Sonam Kapoor will ‘appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir’, the report added.

After her marriage to Anand Ahuja in May 2018, Sonam has been living in London with her husband and their son Vayu.

The United Kingdom is gearing up for the highly-anticipated coronation of King Charles III, and all eyes are on Buckingham Palace as the preparations continue for this historic event. The concert is one of the most highly-anticipated aspects of the coronation, which will take place the day after the ceremony on the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle.

In addition to the already-announced performers such as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, a number of new stars have also been confirmed for the concert. Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and DJ Pete Tong are among the musicians who will be performing at the Coronation Concert, with Tong set to play his iconic Ibiza classics. World-renowned pianist Lang Lang and The Piano winner Lucy will also be featured.

The Coronation oath will be taken by the new King in front of the world. During the elaborate coronation ritual, the Archbishop of Canterbury will place the solid gold crown on King Charles III's head, while presenting him with the orb and sceptre as symbols of his new position.