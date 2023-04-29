Sonam Kapoor to Tom Cruise: Celebrities set to perform at King Charles’ Coronation Concert

2 Min(s) Read
The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, and the concert will follow on the evening of Sunday, May 7. This is going to be a truly memorable occasion, and fans of music and entertainment around the world will be eagerly anticipating this star-studded event.
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to join many Hollywood celebrities, including Tom Cruise and Nicole Scherzinger, at King Charles’ Coronation Concert on May 7.
According to a Variety report, the concert will feature Tom Cruise, Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger, and beloved children's character Winnie the Pooh alongside Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls, and dancer Oti Mabuse.
The celebrities will be appearing in pre-recorded video segments in which they will share interesting and little-known facts about the new King, the report added.