Somebody I Used to Know review: The rom-com you’ve been waiting for

Directed by Dave Franco, Somebody I Used to Know features Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemons in key roles. It’s available for streaming on Prime Video.

At a time when the Hindi film industry seems to be obsessed with true-crime stories, gritty thrillers, and building new cinematic universes (cop, spy, Astraverse), Hollywood is making a glorious return to the good old rom-com. Dave Franco’s Somebody I Used to Know is one of the two much-anticipated streaming releases this week. The other is Netflix’s Your Place Or Mine, starring Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. I know.

If there was ever an urgent, desperate need for romantic comedies, it is right now. A world of people still reeling in the aftermath of three deathly waves of a virus that brought the entire planet to a crushing halt can do with some escape, light-hearted, good-spirited entertainment, and self-affirming stories that can make them hope again, believe in love again. Dave Franco’s Somebody I Used to Know, featuring Alison Brie in the lead, is just that.

Brie plays Ally, a TV producer/showrunner who, in a single-minded quest to make it big in the entertainment industry, leaves all else behind—a loving mother, a beautiful romantic relationship, and her quaint hometown. She returns years later after hitting a low in her career, lonely and dejected, bumps into Sean (Jay Ellis), her ex from 10 years ago, spends a dreamy evening together, and begins to second-guess her entire life.

Somebody I Used to Know starts off like a quintessential rom-com about exes thrown together by happenchance. But it isn’t your run-of-the-mill story of a woman realising she still has feelings for a former boyfriend and would do anything to get another chance with him even if that means sabotaging his wedding. All of this is just the first act of the film, the setting up, if you will. In fact, 50 minutes in, the young bride-to-be Cassidy (a scene-stealing Kiersey Clemons) asks Ally straight up: “You’re not going to pull up some Julia Roberts My Best Friend’s Wedding type shit, are you?” From that minute on, you know that things are going to shift. And they do.

This new Prime Video film reminded me a lot of Blue Jay, the 2016 Alex Lehmann movie about old loves and haunting regrets, featuring heart-breaking performances by Mark Duplass and Sarah Paulson. But Somebody I Used to Know is not as melancholic or tragic. It takes every trope imaginable in the genre and spins it on its head. In trying to find love, Ally ends up finding herself.

Franco and Brie (who are married in real life) have written the film together. When a woman is deeply involved in narrative building, it just shows and shines through. In this film for instance, you can tell from Ally’s walk, her eyes, her jokes, her easy confidence, her crises, the importance her bildungsroman is given, the way her dignity is never compromised even when her actions are questionable, or how well Cassidy’s character is written. It’s impossible not to sense the presence of a woman behind all of it. And that’s what sets Somebody I Used to Know apart from countless other films like it.

Sure, the romantic tension between Ally and Sean is the film’s draw but I enjoyed Ally and Cassidy’s arc a lot more. In fact, her equation with her mother is what I was hopelessly aching for Jennifer Lawrence’s character in Causeway, one of last year’s most precious films. What I was seeking there, I found here. Strange are the ways of cinema and small is its world. What I also surprisingly found in this film was a very mature understanding of setting boundaries in love and not letting it wipe off who you are. Damien Chazelle’s La La Land (2016), starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in career-defining performances, also treaded on similar ground. But Franco doesn’t romanticise the conflict; his take is more pragmatic, hopeful—there’s no last lingering eye contact full of yearning for what could have been. Here, our characters see it through.

Brie is brilliant as Ally. She is stoic and yet vulnerable, human and wanting, confident and yet conflicted. She makes shouldering the film look like a cakewalk (the movie has a generous sprinkling of dessert talk). Clemons is refreshing as Cassidy, a young, spunky, hippy band performer about to get married who flaunts hairy armpits and runs around naked with her fiancé’s ex. Ellis is charming as Sean, torn between a past he hasn’t forgotten and a future he isn’t yet ready for.

Somebody I Used to Know is Franco and Brie’s fourth film together. They have co-starred in two and this is the second time he has directed her after his debut, The Rental (2020). Their easy, homogenous chemistry is palpable. It shows in every dialogue, frame, and silence, even in the film’s title. It’s like how some of the best films starring Greta Gerwig—whether it be Francis Ha (2012) or Mistress America (2015)—are all directed by her filmmaker-partner Noah Baumbach. Sometimes, romantic liaisons result in remarkable professional collaborations. Somebody I Used to Know proves it yet again. It’s the kind of movie you can watch anytime, anywhere, with anyone; the kind that will leave you with a smile and a greater appreciation of yourself.