A number of users on social media called out the channel and the show for giving him this opportunity. Sajid Khan was named in the #MeToo movement and there are several sexual assault allegations made against him by many women from the industry
This is #SajidKhan , now on a reality TV show. 👇🏾Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher ? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo .Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot. https://t.co/uUzrIYb7sn— Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 2, 2022
tanushree dutta, one of the first indian women from the movie industry to name and shame predators has been struggling for work and sajid khan who has been accused of sexually assaulting or harassing at least 9 women gets to be on one of the most watched tv shows in the country— Muffin Top (@maroneybaloney) October 2, 2022
I love #ShehnaazGiIl ❤ but I hate her for supporting me too culprit #SajidKhan .. People like Sajid should be behind bars. Here in Bollywood he is doing a show and next directing a movie.. Shame 😡— Swapan Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) October 2, 2022