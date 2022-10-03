By CNBCTV18.com

Amid huge uproar on the Internet, filmmaker Sajid Khan entered the reality show Bigg Boss this year. Sajid Khan was named in the #MeToo movement and several sexual assault allegations were made against him by many women from the industry. Soon after his entry into the reality show, a number of users on social media called out the channel and the show for giving him this opportunity.

Singer Sona Mohapatra joined the viewers who objected to Khan’s appearance in Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant.

Sharing a post by anchor Janice Sequeira on the various sexual assault allegations made against Sajid Khan in the last few years, Mohapatra tweeted: "This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show.”

Among the sexual assault allegations against Sajid, it is believed that he flashed his private parts at parties, watched porn in front of women and also asked female actors to send him their nude pictures for casting.

During the Bigg Boss 16 premiere on Saturday, the filmmaker told the host Salman Khan that he did not have work in the last four years following the allegations.

“I have seen many ups and downs in my life and been very low in the past four years,” he said on television. Based on the allegations against him in the #MeToo movement, the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) barred Sajid Khan from directing films.

Speaking to Salman Khan, Sajid admitted that he had become “arrogant” after the success of his films.

Expressing displeasure on Sajid’s entry as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, one Twitter user Muffin Top @maroneybaloney wrote: “Tanushree Dutta, one of the first Indian women from the movie industry to name and shame predators, has been struggling for work and Sajid Khan who has been accused of sexually assaulting or harassing at least 9 women gets to be on one of the most watched TV shows in the country,”

Meanwhile, netizens lashed out at Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah for supporting the filmmaker in Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill said she was supporting Sajid in the reality show and her video message to the contestant was played out at the show premiere.

Reacting to this, one netizen Swapan Singh @HOUSESWAPAN wrote: “I love #ShehnaazGiIl but I hate her for supporting me too culprit #SajidKhan .. People like Sajid should be behind bars.”

Similarly, Kashmera Shah, who had garnered a lot of support from netizens when she protested against Karan Kundrra’s disrespectful words towards another contestant, was now questioned about her support for Sajid Khan.

Shah had tweeted that she loved the contestant line-up this year and said “#SajidKhan’s candid honesty touched my heart.”