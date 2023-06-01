SM Entertainment plunges as boy band EXO members seek to end their contract

The nine-member K-pop group is one of SM Entertainment’s most popular acts.

One of Korea's biggest entertainment businesses, SM Entertainment Co., saw its stock fall the most in the previous two months as members of one of its most well-known bands sought to terminate their exclusive contracts.

According to a statement from the company, EXO members Byun Baekhyun, Kim Jongdae, and Kim Minseok gave the company notice of termination of their exclusive contracts.

Yonhap News reported earlier on Thursday, the members claim that SM Entertainment is abusing its authority by requiring its artists to work for the company for longer periods of time in addition to the long-term contracts already in place.