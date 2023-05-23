Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai movie review: Manoj Bajpayee and the quiet heroism of the everyman

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is loosely based on the high-profile conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. It is available for streaming on Zee5.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a classic example of how the meticulous craft of a profound actor can hoist a mediocre film, making it almost compelling and immensely watchable.

The debut feature film of Apoorv Singh Karki, who has thus far directed TVF series The Aam Aadmi Family (2016-2020) and Aspirants (2021), and the Zee5 show Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd (2022), Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is loosely based on the high-profile conviction of the once ridiculously popular self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. In 127 minutes, it starts with one of his 16-year-old female followers filing a zero FIR at a Delhi police station along with her hapless parents, accusing the 75-year-old baba of rape. After a few initial roadblocks, they meet the Jodhpur lawyer PC Solanki, a POCSO specialist, who helps them fight the long battle to the finish line.

A still from the movie

Manoj Bajpayee is in terrific form as the righteous, religious Solanki, evoking humour and nuance, elevating bland, underwritten scenes, and salvaging loopholes in a way only he can. Deepak Kingrani, who has written the film’s story, screenplay, and dialogue, deserves credit for not writing Solanki as the typical Bollywood messiah our films cannot seem to get enough of. Our protagonist is no hero; just an everyman—feeble and fragile, who gets scared and loses his cool, and cannot help fanboying when face to face with luminary lawyers. He wears a crisp new shirt ahead of a big hearing and in his nervousness, forgets to remove the price tag. A staunch Shiva devotee, he prays, each morning, and before making the closing statement in his career’s most landmark case, which he ends, fittingly, with a stirring parable carefully plucked from Hindu mythology.

Even though the film constantly tries to put him on a pedestal, Bajpayee does a brilliant job of humanising Solanki, the man who actually represented the survivor in the Asaram rape case. Although his Marwari accent slips occasionally, you readily overlook it, such is the power of Bajpayee’s on-screen presence. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is at its most riveting when inside the courtroom, focusing on Solanki doing what he does best.

I really like how the film does not villainise the defendant's lawyers and takes care to portray them as men doing their jobs. It is also perceptive enough to show the easy camaraderie between colleagues who have known each other for years, even if they find themselves standing on opposite sides for one particular case. Solanki knowingly jokes with the baba’s defendant lawyer at the Jodhpur sessions court the way old acquaintances often do.

However, every time the film leaves the courtroom, it sags and cracks begin to appear, so big that even Bajpayee cannot conceal them. For instance, Sandeep Chowta’s background score. Melodramatic and over the top, it does exactly what it shouldn’t—tell you how to feel. Then there’s the conceitedness of Solanki and his son calling each other buddy. Every time they do that, it just shatters the rootedness that Bajpayee so painstakingly tries to ground the film in. The makers also miss out on certain crucial details. For instance, the case goes on for five years but in all this time, Solanki’s son doesn’t grow at all. Neither does our lawyer age.

A still from the movie

Moreover, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is so fixated on its main man that it reduces the survivor’s arc to the backdrop. Her story has neither the chills nor the poignancy that it deserves. I visited a popular baba’s ashram on the outskirts of Bengaluru in 2013 for an assignment. The entire escapade, peopled with shady characters and accentuated by the ashram’s secluded and eerie premises, was as spooky as a true-crime documentary. I returned with a fantastic story but the experience continued to haunt me for months. Even though it revolves around fraud godmen exploiting faith and fear in the name of religion and public welfare, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has none of the edginess or atmospherics so characteristic and integral in the telling of such stories. When it should have been a furious raging river, the film chooses to be a roadside pond instead, the kind that is often mistaken for a large ditch.

The film’s wannabe title and the opening hip-hop track Rab Ka Banda does it no service either. The title is not just icky, it’s wrong. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai really wants you to believe it, but one man is never enough. It takes a village, always, to get anything of any importance done. In this particular case, Solanki sure was instrumental, but the baba wouldn’t have been incarcerated for life without the survivor’s daring, her parents’ perseverance, the POCSO act, the witnesses that came to fore, and the many invaluable judgments that set the right precedent and got the ball rolling so Solanki could help propel it further.