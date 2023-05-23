Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai movie review: Manoj Bajpayee and the quiet heroism of the everyman

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is loosely based on the high-profile conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. It is available for streaming on Zee5.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a classic example of how the meticulous craft of a profound actor can hoist a mediocre film, making it almost compelling and immensely watchable.

The debut feature film of Apoorv Singh Karki, who has thus far directed TVF series The Aam Aadmi Family (2016-2020) and Aspirants (2021), and the Zee5 show Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd (2022), Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is loosely based on the high-profile conviction of the once ridiculously popular self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. In 127 minutes, it starts with one of his 16-year-old female followers filing a zero FIR at a Delhi police station along with her hapless parents, accusing the 75-year-old baba of rape. After a few initial roadblocks, they meet the Jodhpur lawyer PC Solanki, a POCSO specialist, who helps them fight the long battle to the finish line.