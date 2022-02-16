Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, at the age of 69.

Known for delivering popular songs in several Bollywood films like 'Chalte Chalte', 'Disco Dancer', and 'Sharaabi', Bappi Da - as he was famously called gave his last Bollywood song for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3' starring Tiger Shroff.

The veteran singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in April last year after testing positive for Covid. He recovered after a few days.

Bappi Lahiri was last seen on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan, where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

Lahiri, born into a Bengali Brahmin family in Jalpaiguri, to Bengali singers Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri, made his debut in the industry by providing the music score for the 1973 movie, 'Nanha Shikari'.

Apart from giving music for Hindi movies, the music legend also delivered major box office successes in Bengali films like ‘Amar Sangee’, ‘Asha O Bhalobasha’, ‘Aamar Tumi’, ‘Amar Prem’, ‘Priya’ and more.

Fans and industry members began flooding social media with condolence messages as soon as the news of Bappi Lahiri’s death broke.

(This is a developing story. Check back for further details)