Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, at the age of 69.

Known for delivering popular songs in several Bollywood films like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi, Bappi Da - as he was famously called gave his last Bollywood song for the 2020 film Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff.

(This is a developing story. Check back for further details)