Sidhu Moose Wala’s YouTube channel adds 10 million subscribers after his death

The Punjabi music icon’s last song was released posthumously on April 7. The song, titled Mera Na, also features Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Indian-origin UK producer Steel Banglez.

It has been a year since the untimely demise of Sidhu Moose Wala left his fans in a state of shock, but the popular Punjabi singer still rules the musical landscape in Punjab and other states. In fact, Moose Wala’s popularity has increased exponentially in the last one year. Moose Wala’s songs like Never Fold, Doctor, Levels, Never Fold, The Last Ride, GOAT and Legend continue to top music charts of most streaming platforms even a year after his death.

The Punjabi hip-hop star was brutally murdered in Punjab’s Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29 last year.

The catchy song is essentially a tribute to Moose Wala as it talked about the immense global fame that the singer-rapper amassed over his lifetime. Furthermore, the song alludes to how Moose Wala’s loyal fans have his name on their lips and he is seen everywhere on billboards and murals.

According to The Indian Express, Mera Na garnered a million views on YouTube in only 15 minutes. This is indicative of Moose Wala’s everlasting legacy and the fact that he continues to dominate the musical landscape.

At the time of his death, Moose Wala’s YouTube channel had around 10 million subscribers. However, that number is now over 20 million a year later.

The slain singer’s two other tracks have been released posthumously, Vaar and SYL. Vaar was released in November last year on the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and recorded a million views on YouTube within 20 minutes, reported The Times of India. This track is dedicated to the valour of Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa, the commander-in-chief of the Khalsa army during Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s reign.

Meanwhile, the song SYL was banned on YouTube due to its controversial lyrics.

Sidhu Moose Wala emerged as a global icon who released more than 60 singles.

He became a household name in Punjab and among the Sikh diaspora in the West because of his ability to mix traditional and rap music. In 2017, Moose Wala caught the popular imagination almost overnight with his So High song.

