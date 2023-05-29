English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeentertainment NewsSidhu Moose Wala’s YouTube channel adds 10 million subscribers after his death

    Sidhu Moose Wala’s YouTube channel adds 10 million subscribers after his death

    Sidhu Moose Wala’s YouTube channel adds 10 million subscribers after his death
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 2:57:20 PM IST (Published)

    The Punjabi music icon’s last song was released posthumously on April 7. The song, titled Mera Na, also features Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Indian-origin UK producer Steel Banglez.

    It has been a year since the untimely demise of Sidhu Moose Wala left his fans in a state of shock, but the popular Punjabi singer still rules the musical landscape in Punjab and other states. In fact, Moose Wala’s popularity has increased exponentially in the last one year. Moose Wala’s songs like Never Fold, Doctor, Levels, Never Fold, The Last Ride, GOAT and Legend continue to top music charts of most streaming platforms even a year after his death.

    The Punjabi hip-hop star was brutally murdered in Punjab’s Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29 last year.
    The Punjabi music icon’s last song was released posthumously on April 7. The song, titled Mera Na, also features Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Indian-origin UK producer Steel Banglez.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X