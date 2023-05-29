Sidhu Moose Wala’s YouTube channel adds 10 million subscribers after his death

The Punjabi music icon’s last song was released posthumously on April 7. The song, titled Mera Na, also features Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Indian-origin UK producer Steel Banglez.

It has been a year since the untimely demise of Sidhu Moose Wala left his fans in a state of shock, but the popular Punjabi singer still rules the musical landscape in Punjab and other states. In fact, Moose Wala’s popularity has increased exponentially in the last one year. Moose Wala’s songs like Never Fold, Doctor, Levels, Never Fold, The Last Ride, GOAT and Legend continue to top music charts of most streaming platforms even a year after his death.

The Punjabi hip-hop star was brutally murdered in Punjab’s Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29 last year.

The Punjabi music icon’s last song was released posthumously on April 7. The song, titled Mera Na, also features Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Indian-origin UK producer Steel Banglez.