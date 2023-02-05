Sidharth-Kiara's wedding celebrations to kick off today — no phone policy announced, check guest list and more

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Updates: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly announced a no phone policy at their wedding functions. The guests of both bride and groom have been requested not to post any pictures of the wedding on social media, News 18 reported.

The big day of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is finally a few hours away. Celebrations for the much awaited Bollywood wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will kick off on Sunday. According to reports, the duo will tie the knot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace on February 6. They were seen arriving in Jaisalmer on Saturday.

The bride-to-be, Kiara Advani, landed at Jaisalmer airport with fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday. Her father Jagdeep Advani and mother Genevieve were clicked at the airport.

A glimpse of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding venue. (Credit: News 18) A glimpse of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding venue. (Credit: News 18)

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted leaving Mumbai later in the day and arriving at Jaisalmer airport, dressed in black. He was accompanied by his family members. His father Sunil Malhotra, a former captain with Indian Navy, was spotted arriving at the airport.

No phone policy inside wedding venue:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly announced a no phone policy at their wedding functions. The guests of both bride and groom have been requested not to post any pictures of the wedding on social media, News 18 reported.

Guest list: The wedding will be attended by close friends and family member. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani and Varun Dhawan are likely to attend the wedding on Monday. Earlier, reports said that 100-125 guests would attend the wedding besides the families of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Karan Johar at Kalina airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani) Karan Johar at Kalina airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

80 rooms booked: About 80 rooms have been booked in the Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer for the wedding. Along with this, around 70 luxury cars have also been booked to ferry the guests.

Kiara Advani brother Mishaal to dedicate special song for the couple: A report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal Advani will be singing a special song for the couple at their sangeet ceremony.