Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Couple to host welcome lunch for guests, sangeet today

'Elated' that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married in real life: Shershah producer Shabbir Boxwala
Producer Shabbir Boxwala of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's first and only film together, Shershah, said he was excited about the actor couple's wedding.
"Sid and Kiara are amazing people. I am elated that the reel life couple from 'Shershaah' are getting married in real life," he told ETimes.
Guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in Jaisalmer
Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shahid Kapoor were photographed arriving in Jaisalmer for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding
The wedding will be attended by close friends and family member. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan are also likely to attend the wedding on Monday. Earlier, reports said that 100-125 guests would attend the wedding besides the families of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding LIVE updates: Guests to perform on Kala Chashma, Rangi Saari at sangeet tonight
The sangeet function for actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding will take place tonight. The playlist for the funciton will include the couples' songs like Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangi Saari, Disco Deewane and Nachde Ne Saare, according to an India Today report.
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding to have 'no phone' policy
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly announced a no phone policy at their wedding functions. The guests of both bride and groom have been requested not to post any pictures of the wedding on social media, News18 reported. Read more here
Sid-Kiara wedding LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will host a welcome lunch at the courtyard of the Suryagarh Palace today, according to ETimes. Their wedding menu includes local Rajasthani delicacies such as dal, baati and churma. Awadhi and Punjabi food will also be served, per reports.
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Ambanis arrive at wedding venue, security beefed up
Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal were seen arriving for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding on Sunday evening. Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta arrived earlier yesterday.
Sid-Kiara wedding LIVE update: Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra photographed leaving Jaisalmer airport
Kiara Advani's cousin Anissa Malhotra and her husband, actor Armaan Jain, arrived in Jaisalmer for the wedding of Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra. Armaan Jain was an assistant director in Sidharth's debut film "Student of the Year."
Sidharth Malhotra's nani gives the couple her blessings
Speaking to the media at the Jaisalmer airport, Sidharth Malhotra's maternal grandmother said, "bohot khushi hai, bohot bohot badhai." When asked by reporters why the couple chose to get married in the city of Jaisalmer, Sidharth's nani said, "Ab unki marzi."
Sidharth-Kiara wedding LIVE update: Celebrity friends Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor join in on festivities
Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shahid Kapoor, along with wife Mira Rajput, were spotted at the Mumbai airprt on Sunday, February 5. They were off to Jaisalmer to celebrate the couples' wedding festivities that began yesterday.
Sid-Kiara wedding update: Manish Malhotra to design bride Kiara Advani's wedding lehenga
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has designed bride Kiara Advani's lehenga and groom Sidharth Malhotra's sherwani for the wedding, reports say. The couturier was spotted travelling from Mumbai to Jaisalmer with Advani on Saturday.