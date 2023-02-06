Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Couple to host welcome lunch for guests, sangeet today

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 6, 2023 12:14 PM IST (Updated)
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: As celebrity guests pour into Jaisalmer for actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, a feast featuring local Rajasthani delicacies has been arranged as a welcome lunch. The couple's sangeet will also take place later today. Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Armaan Jain were photographed arriving at the venue. Kiara Advani's cousin Anissa Malhotra and childhood friend Isha Ambani have also arrived in Jaisalmer. Celebrations officially began yesterday with a mehendi ceremony and the pheras are expected to take place tomorrow.

'Elated' that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married in real life: Shershah producer Shabbir Boxwala

Producer Shabbir Boxwala of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's first and only film together, Shershah, said he was excited about the actor couple's wedding.

"Sid and Kiara are amazing people. I am elated that the reel life couple from 'Shershaah' are getting married in real life," he told ETimes.

Feb 6, 2023 12:14 PM

Guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in Jaisalmer

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shahid Kapoor were photographed arriving in Jaisalmer for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

The wedding will be attended by close friends and family member. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan are also likely to attend the wedding on Monday. Earlier, reports said that 100-125 guests would attend the wedding besides the families of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Feb 6, 2023 11:55 AM

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding LIVE updates: Guests to perform on Kala Chashma, Rangi Saari at sangeet tonight

The sangeet function for actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding will take place tonight. The playlist for the funciton will include the couples' songs like Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangi Saari, Disco Deewane and Nachde Ne Saare, according to an India Today report.

Feb 6, 2023 11:50 AM

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding LIVE update: Lekha Gupta to do Kiara's makeup for wedding

Makeup artist Lekha Gupta will work on Kiara Advani's bridal look for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Gupta has been Kiara's make up artist for several projects before.

Feb 6, 2023 11:32 AM

Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal to perform a special track at her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani, a rapper and singer, is reportedly going to sing a special track for the couple at their wedding.

Feb 6, 2023 11:23 AM

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding to have 'no phone' policy

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly announced a no phone policy at their wedding functions. The guests of both bride and groom have been requested not to post any pictures of the wedding on social media, News18 reported. Read more here

Feb 6, 2023 11:15 AM

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani LIVE udpates: DJ Ganesh to play at wedding

DJ Ganesh will perform at the sangeet of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, according to sources. The famous DJ had also performed at Karan Johar's birthday party.

Feb 6, 2023 11:06 AM

Sid-Kiara wedding LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will host a welcome lunch at the courtyard of the Suryagarh Palace today, according to ETimes. Their wedding menu includes local Rajasthani delicacies such as dal, baati and churma. Awadhi and Punjabi food will also be served, per reports.

Feb 6, 2023 10:52 AM

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Ambanis arrive at wedding venue, security beefed up

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal were seen arriving for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding on Sunday evening. Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta arrived earlier yesterday. 

Feb 6, 2023 10:45 AM

Sid-Kiara wedding LIVE update: Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra photographed leaving Jaisalmer airport

Kiara Advani's cousin Anissa Malhotra and her husband, actor Armaan Jain, arrived in Jaisalmer for the wedding of Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra. Armaan Jain was an assistant director in Sidharth's debut film "Student of the Year."

Feb 6, 2023 10:30 AM

Sidharth Malhotra's nani gives the couple her blessings

Speaking to the media at the Jaisalmer airport, Sidharth Malhotra's maternal grandmother said, "bohot khushi hai, bohot bohot badhai." When asked by reporters why the couple chose to get married in the city of Jaisalmer, Sidharth's nani said, "Ab unki marzi."

Feb 6, 2023 10:25 AM

Sidharth-Kiara wedding LIVE update: Celebrity friends Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor join in on festivities

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shahid Kapoor, along with wife Mira Rajput, were spotted at the Mumbai airprt on Sunday, February 5. They were off to Jaisalmer to celebrate the couples' wedding festivities that began yesterday.

Feb 6, 2023 10:12 AM

Sid-Kiara wedding update: Manish Malhotra to design bride Kiara Advani's wedding lehenga

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has designed bride Kiara Advani's lehenga and groom Sidharth Malhotra's sherwani for the wedding, reports say. The couturier was spotted travelling from Mumbai to Jaisalmer with Advani on Saturday.

Feb 6, 2023 10:10 AM

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding LIVE update: The couple arrived in Jaisalmer on Saturday, January 4, with their families. Bride-to-be Kiara Advani celebrated her Mehendi ceremony yesterday along with celebrity friends Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor.

Feb 6, 2023 10:07 AM

Sid-Kiara wedding live update: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding has allegedly been postponed to February 7 instead of February 6, according to reports. The two are getting married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Feb 6, 2023 10:04 AM